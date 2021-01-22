KMC seizes unhygienic beef, mutton

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's veterinary department took action against illegal slaughter houses and seized unhygienic and 'pressured' 490 kilograms beef and 110 kilograms mutton.

As per KMC officials, the veterinary department carried out raids in Liaquatabad, Gulistan-e-Johar, Pehlwan Goth, Water Pump, Moosa Colony and Nazimabad and handed over the seized meat to Alamgir Trust and Karachi zoo.

Veterinary department's Dr Muhammad Inam, Dr Taj and others took part in the operation while Senior Director Veterinary Jameel Farooqui supervised the operations, they said.

On directives of Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed, teams are conducting raids across the city to curb sale of pressured and unhygienic meat.

They said that as per law, animals could only be slaughtered at KMC slaughter houses. The Administrator directed Senior Director Veterinary Jameel Farooqui to submit report on regular basis.

