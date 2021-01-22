ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The beauty of American democracy

"So how long did it take Joe Biden to reverse what Trump did?" "Less than 24 hours - he issued four directives,...
Anjum Ibrahim 22 Jan 2021

"So how long did it take Joe Biden to reverse what Trump did?"

"Less than 24 hours - he issued four directives, wearing of masks is mandatory in federal buildings and there will be reengagement with the world with respect to climate accord and the Iran deal and..."

"And more is to come that would reverse the Trump legacy."

"I guess that is the beauty of democracy...."

"That is the beauty of life - nothing is permanent, and in terms of policies the permanence is even less...."

"Very philosophical, even nature endorses the circle of life - from winter to spring to summer to autumn but we expected that from Biden, didn't we?"

"Indeed so why is it that none of our chief executives, and please take a reality check into consideration here..."

"You mean Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was Nawaz Sharif's front man, Gilani and Raja Rental were Zardari Sahib's front men, Shaukat Aziz was Musharraf's front man....oh and what about today? Who is fronting for whom?"

"It doesn't matter, what matters is that whoever is up there or whoever reckons he is up there his directives will have relevance only as long as he is up there if you know what I mean."

"Two things my friend, first the effective as opposed to the constitutional chief executive in our country never considers a time when he or she will not be up there, and this includes civilians and military dictators - Zardari sahib would spend hours talking to the media just before the 2013 elections arguing that PPP would win the 2013 elections based on the number of electables on his side and the Benazir Income Support Programme, Nawaz Sharif's party reckoned that it would win the elections in spite of Panama, and now we have The Khan who reckons he will retain his position due to the ehsaas programme and panahgahs and...."

"Hmmmm but The Khan is different, he may be as arrogant but he is more honest in money matters than his predecessors and...."

"Anyway the other point is that in our country nothing changes but the face at the top - I reckon The Khan has cut as many if not more ribbons than his predecessors, I reckon that many of these ribbons on specific projects were also cut by his predecessors, the prime minister remains the patron in chief of cricket and hockey and while The Khan is qualified...."

"The cricket team today has lost more matches than...."

"Right, anyway all I am saying is that The Khan had done little that is different...."

"Hey The Khan is keeping The Buzz in spite of much criticism and that's change."

"Nawaz Sharif had Shahbaz Sharif and there was no mention of a change."

"Hmm Shahbaz Sharif's dress was more flamboyant, while The Buzz dresses like...like a landlord of Pakpattan..."

"Stop right there - The Buzz maybe obliging many others but in dress he emulates the Prime Minister and no one, but no one else...."

"I stand corrected."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Joe Biden Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Nawaz Sharif Trump PARTLY FACETIOUS

Anjum Ibrahim

