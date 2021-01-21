ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX hit by profit-taking: BRIndex100 edges down

Recorder Report 21 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Investors opted to book profit on available margins that forced the Pakistan Stock Exchange to close on a negative note Wednesday. BRIndex100 lost 22.35 points or 0.46 percent to close at 4,832.95 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,852.56 and intraday low of 4,809.93 points. Volumes stood at 435.827 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 86.65 points or 0.35 percent to close at 24,693.29 points with a turnover of 338.788 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 226.29 points or 0.49 percent to close at 45,676.94 points. Daily trading volumes on the ready counter decreased to 476.618 million shares as compared to 491.787 million shares traded Tuesday.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $146,078. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 24 billion to Rs 8.277 trillion. Out of total 413 active scrips, 246 closed in negative and 150 in positive while the value of 17 stocks remained unchanged.

Silk Bank was the volume leader with 42.706 million shares and gained Rs 0.09 to close at Rs 1.29 followed by Unity Foods that increased by Rs 1.80 to close at Rs 34.18 with 41.064 million shares. Island Textile and Sapphire Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 128.71 and Rs 26.34 respectively to close at Rs 1844.94 and Rs 1041.33 while Rafhan Maize and AKD Capital were the top losers declining by Rs 89.99 and Rs 33.69 respectively to close at Rs 9900.00 and Rs 415.64.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 7.05 points or 0.08 percent to close at 8,553.39 points with a total turnover of 2.027 million shares.

BR Cement Index decreased by 34.22 points or 0.55 percent to close at 6,197.07 points with 48.105 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index fell by 39.25 points or 0.41 percent to close at 9,470.15 points with 72.867 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index declined by 42.45 points or 0.73 percent to close at 5,812.70 points with 36.238 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index plunged by 32.49 points or 0.77 percent to close at 4,208.19 points with 20.671 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,020.82 points, down 17.12 points or 0.56 percent with 89.353 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that the stocks closed lower in the earnings season rally on institutional profit-taking in overbought scrips and concerns for ongoing political uncertainty.

He said investor concerns over falling rupee, rising circular debt and uncertainty over SBP policy announcement this week played a catalyst role for bearish close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PSX Rafhan Maize Silk Bank Daily trading

PSX hit by profit-taking: BRIndex100 edges down

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Accounts of 29 sugar mills: LTU Karachi ‘detects’ massive revenue leakage

‘Sugar cartel’: CCP initiates hearings

C/A surplus streak ends

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.