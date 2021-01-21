‘New Ravi City project to be foundation for progress’

LAHORE: Rashid Aziz, Chairman RUDA stated that new Ravi City project will prove to be the foundation for progress in Pakistan. Thousands of people will be employed in this project. In the presence of Prime Minister Imran khan, there will be no question of embezzlement in the project.

While talking at a press conference held here on Wednesday, chairman said that the project will go a long way in raising the level of water in the ancient city of Lahore.

The project which is spread across 200,000 acres will be divided into three parts. The first part will consist of 15km. Like Singapore this city will have three water treatment plants to clean the drain water falling in the River Ravi. More over canals will be constructed along the three barrages which will control the overflow of flood water. We will complete this project on war footing and results will be visible within 1 year, he added.

He was also flanked with Special Assistant Information Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan and S M Imran, vice chairman LDA.—PR

