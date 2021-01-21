ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM announces Rs2bn development package for Harappa

Recorder Report 21 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Announcing Rs 2 billion development package for Harappa, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while addressing local notables said that half of the amount will be used for roads repair while Rs 500 million will be used for water supply and sewerage improvement. Similarly, Rs 500 million will be spent on construction of overhead bridge/underpass at railway phatak, he said.

The CM further announced to develop 2000 villages, including that of Sahiwal, as model villages adding that Sahiwal teaching hospital will be made functional soon. Cardiology institute will be set up in Sahiwal and expressway will be constructed for Sahiwal from Samundri Interchange to facilitate different districts, he announced.

The CM affirmed that a programme has been devised to give universal health coverage to every citizen adding that Sahiwal and DG khan division are included in the first phase as PM Imran Khan will soon launch this programme in Sahiwal. Similarly, the wastewater treatment plant will be inaugurated in Sahiwal soon, he held. 10000 policemen were being recruited along with the provision of 650 new vehicles, he said. “I and Ch. Sarwar are striving to improve Punjab under PM Imran Khan,” he said. After recovery, I visited Sahiwal and Harappa, he added.

Governor Ch. Sarwar in his address stated that the government wants to introduce a judicious system of justice and development on the pattern of the city-state of Madina. He thanked the CM for construction of Harappa road and vowed to develop Harappa. The development journey will be continued while the opposition may act according to its sweet will, he added. PTI will not allow anybody to interrupt the journey of development and public problems will be solved in collaboration with CM Usman Buzdar, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar opposition PTI Imran Khan railway phatak Ch. Sarwar

CM announces Rs2bn development package for Harappa

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Accounts of 29 sugar mills: LTU Karachi ‘detects’ massive revenue leakage

‘Sugar cartel’: CCP initiates hearings

C/A surplus streak ends

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.