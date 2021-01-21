CM announces Rs2bn development package for Harappa

LAHORE: Announcing Rs 2 billion development package for Harappa, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while addressing local notables said that half of the amount will be used for roads repair while Rs 500 million will be used for water supply and sewerage improvement. Similarly, Rs 500 million will be spent on construction of overhead bridge/underpass at railway phatak, he said.

The CM further announced to develop 2000 villages, including that of Sahiwal, as model villages adding that Sahiwal teaching hospital will be made functional soon. Cardiology institute will be set up in Sahiwal and expressway will be constructed for Sahiwal from Samundri Interchange to facilitate different districts, he announced.

The CM affirmed that a programme has been devised to give universal health coverage to every citizen adding that Sahiwal and DG khan division are included in the first phase as PM Imran Khan will soon launch this programme in Sahiwal. Similarly, the wastewater treatment plant will be inaugurated in Sahiwal soon, he held. 10000 policemen were being recruited along with the provision of 650 new vehicles, he said. “I and Ch. Sarwar are striving to improve Punjab under PM Imran Khan,” he said. After recovery, I visited Sahiwal and Harappa, he added.

Governor Ch. Sarwar in his address stated that the government wants to introduce a judicious system of justice and development on the pattern of the city-state of Madina. He thanked the CM for construction of Harappa road and vowed to develop Harappa. The development journey will be continued while the opposition may act according to its sweet will, he added. PTI will not allow anybody to interrupt the journey of development and public problems will be solved in collaboration with CM Usman Buzdar, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021