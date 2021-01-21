ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Maryam too leads the protest

Anjum Ibrahim 21 Jan 2021

“Maryam Nawaz has inherited one major characteristic from daddy that she needs to revisit.”

“What are you saying? That she gives up the money, a lot of money, and property, a lot of property, and her position as the next head of the Nawaz clan - I mean I don’t know the situation today but she was the trustee for Avenfield flats, so Sons of Nawaz Sharif couldn’t sell without her approval….”

“Well daddy reckons she is the brightest of the lot…”

“Indeed there is always a runt in the litter, and there is a ….a…”

“The opposite of runt in the dictionary is mastodon and while she is gaining weight she is very far from reaching that stage…”

“Right anyway I reckon I know what you meant when you said she has inherited a characteristic from daddy – it’s to keep making the same mistake to prove that she was right in the first place. I mean daddy has been shunted out three times for the same mistake….”

“Ha, ha I agree with you but that’s not what I meant. I reckon that her speech delivery needs some adjustments….”

“How dare you, she is a crowd puller and….”

“Right but Maulana flags during her speeches are twenty to one in comparison to PML-N flags and in the Lahore jalsa she was angered that the party workers were not mobilized to attend….”

“Hmmm crowd puller on the one hand and reliant on others to gather the crowds on the other!”

“Hey all she has to do is sell her narrative to daddy and viola the PML-N supports her way or the highway!”

“And who is on the highway? Chaudhary Nisar, Uncle S, Cousin H and…”

“Hmm and the party may eventually go the highway route rather than the GT road route….”

“Let’s see anyway what I wanted to say was that Nawaz Sharif’s speeches contain loaded questions to the crowd and the loyalists in the crowd simply parrot the required response…”

“Hmmm yes she follows that speech mode but I would advise her to limit the questions otherwise it sounds very patronizing….daddy limits them to no more than two during an hour long speech but in the jalsa outside the Election Commission she asked and I counted up to 11 loaded questions....”

“I think there were more than 18….”

“I stopped counting after 11….and allegations against The Khan must be a little bit believable because it’s not the poor illiterate who vote for PML-N but the traders and the wholesalers and the business community and the…”

“She, like daddy, is not known for listening to anyone but daddy.”

“And as Shakespeare wrote in Macbeth therein lies a tale told by an idiot full of sound and fury.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Avenfield case PMLN Chaudhary Nisar PARTLY FACETIOUS

