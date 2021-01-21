NA panel raises concerns over business plan of PIA

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Aviation Division raised concerns while seeking detailed and exclusive briefing on the PIA business plan in the next meeting.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Choudhary, MNA.

The Committee also confirmed minutes of its sixth meeting held on 24th December, 2020.

The Committee took responses from the Aviation Division on the queries raised during the previous meeting concerning performance of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The representatives from the PIA gave a briefing on their operations and challenges.

The Committee raised concerns over the business plan of the PIA and its operations vis-à-vis the losses and incidents such as the PIA Aircraft being held in Malaysia and recommended that the PIA should give a detailed and exclusive briefing on their business plan in the next meeting.

Afterwards, the director general CAA gave a detailed briefing on the working, projects and challenges of the CAA.

The Committee desired a detailed view from the CAA on its way forward to counter its challenges in its upcoming meeting.

MNAs, Faiz Ullah, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Tahir Iqbal, Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, Asma Qadeer, Saira Bano, Riazul Haq, Choudhary Faqir Ahmed, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Romina Khursheed Alam, Dr Darshan, Naveed Dero, Jam Abdul Karim Bijar, and Kamalud Din, attended the meeting.

The Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, MNA, also participated in the meeting as its ex-officio member.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021