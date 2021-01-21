ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA panel raises concerns over business plan of PIA

Recorder Report 21 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Aviation Division raised concerns while seeking detailed and exclusive briefing on the PIA business plan in the next meeting.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Choudhary, MNA.

The Committee also confirmed minutes of its sixth meeting held on 24th December, 2020.

The Committee took responses from the Aviation Division on the queries raised during the previous meeting concerning performance of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The representatives from the PIA gave a briefing on their operations and challenges.

The Committee raised concerns over the business plan of the PIA and its operations vis-à-vis the losses and incidents such as the PIA Aircraft being held in Malaysia and recommended that the PIA should give a detailed and exclusive briefing on their business plan in the next meeting.

Afterwards, the director general CAA gave a detailed briefing on the working, projects and challenges of the CAA.

The Committee desired a detailed view from the CAA on its way forward to counter its challenges in its upcoming meeting.

MNAs, Faiz Ullah, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Tahir Iqbal, Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, Asma Qadeer, Saira Bano, Riazul Haq, Choudhary Faqir Ahmed, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Romina Khursheed Alam, Dr Darshan, Naveed Dero, Jam Abdul Karim Bijar, and Kamalud Din, attended the meeting.

The Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, MNA, also participated in the meeting as its ex-officio member.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PIA National Assembly CAA Ghulam Sarwar Khan Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Choudhary

NA panel raises concerns over business plan of PIA

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Accounts of 29 sugar mills: LTU Karachi ‘detects’ massive revenue leakage

‘Sugar cartel’: CCP initiates hearings

C/A surplus streak ends

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.