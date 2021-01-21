ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
Jan 21, 2021
PM asks FBR to propose incentives for top taxpayers

Sohail Sarfraz 21 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to propose incentives and facilities for recognising and acknowledging the top taxpayers of the country.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Wednesday that the prime minister has given these instructions to the FBR during the last meeting with the tax authorities for recognising the top taxpayers of Pakistan. Following the prime minister's directive, the FBR is working on various proposals to facilitate the highest taxpayers of the country. According to the sources, the government wanted to recognise the top taxpayers to encourage tax culture in the country.

In the past, PM Imran Khan had invited top taxpayers at a lunch and also conferred awards on them.

Appreciation certificates were also given to them.

The present government had also awarded “privilege and honour cards” to top taxpayers, entitling them to avail some special services.

On February 19, 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the true VIPs of Pakistan were those people who paid the most tax and such citizens should be facilitated and honoured. When contacted, a senior official of a multinational company on the condition of anonymity said that we are not aware of any privileges and incentives extended by the FBR to top taxpayers of the country. In February 2014, the FBR had announced ''Taxpayer Privileges and Honour Card Scheme'' for extending privileges/VIP facilities to top taxpayers.

Imran Khan FBR taxpayers Tax Laws

