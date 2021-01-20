ANL 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
ASC 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
ASL 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
AVN 92.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
BOP 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.77%)
FCCL 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.69%)
FFL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.21%)
HASCOL 14.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.69%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.12%)
JSCL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
KAPCO 40.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.38%)
MLCF 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.37%)
PAEL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
POWER 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.51%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
SNGP 45.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TRG 108.51 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.51%)
UNITY 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.73%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,835 Decreased By ▼ -19.82 (-0.41%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -33.61 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,764 Decreased By ▼ -138.89 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,069 Decreased By ▼ -83.81 (-0.44%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korean defector numbers plunge amid pandemic

  • "It looks like the number of (North Korean) people entering the South decreased due to the effects of North Korean-Chinese border control and restrictions of movement from third countries due to Covid-19," Seoul's unification ministry said in a statement.
AFP 20 Jan 2021

SEOUL: The number of North Koreans defecting to the South plummeted last year after Pyongyang closed its border in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Seoul's unification ministry said Wednesday.

The figure has been on a steady decline for some time but slumped to just 229 last year, the ministry said, far below the 1,047 of 2019.

The vast majority of Northern defectors first travel to neighbouring China, sometimes staying there for years before making their way on to the South via third countries, and only a handful directly cross the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula.

But the North has a ramshackle health system that would struggle to cope with a major disease outbreak and imposed a strict border closure last January to try to protect itself from the virus that first emerged in China, its key ally.

The North has not confirmed a single case of Covid-19 -- although experts have long said it is unlikely to have escaped the pandemic -- and in September the commander of US forces in the South said Pyongyang had issued shoot-to-kill orders in its border areas to prevent the virus entering the country.

"It looks like the number of (North Korean) people entering the South decreased due to the effects of North Korean-Chinese border control and restrictions of movement from third countries due to Covid-19," Seoul's unification ministry said in a statement.

Inter-Korean relations have been in a deep freeze following the collapse of a summit in Hanoi between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump in 2019 over what the nuclear-armed North would be willing to give up in exchange for a loosening of sanctions.

China Kim Jong Un North Korea COVID19 coronavirus pandemic Hanoi

North Korean defector numbers plunge amid pandemic

YouTube extends ban on Trump channel ahead of inaugeration

Incoming US defense chief promises to fight extremists in the ranks

Trump halts deportation of Venezuelans for 18 months

ECC meets today

Ex-superior court judge-led body to probe Broadsheet case

Ministerial body asked to present findings in 45 days

Cabinet briefed about Covid-19 impacts

Covid-19, economic impact are top global threats: WEF

Covid-19 vaccines roll-out: PM for accelerating measures

PDM rally demands ECP conclude foreign funding case

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters