Jan 20, 2021
ECC meets today

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 20 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet is likely to consider a 14-point agenda today (Wednesday), including, financial challenges to Roosevelt Hotel, New York.

The ECC meeting to be presided over by Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh the scheduled to consider Ministry of Religious Affairs’ proposal for scaling up of Road to Makkah Project, Commerce Division’s Textiles and Apparel Policy, 2020-25, Communication Ministry’s National Freight, Logistics Policy (NFLP), and conversion of the National Highways Authority (NHA)’s loans into government grant, the Finance Division’s draft policy on equity investment abroad by residents, and the Ministry of Industries and Production’s proposal for waiver of taxes on import of sugar

The ECC would also consider Interior Ministry’s proposal for Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) amounting to Rs10 million within sanctioned budget for purchase of spare parts for helicopter maintenance by HQs Frontier Corps Balochistan (North), Quetta during current fiscal year 2020-21, and expenditure for payment to hired solicitor for interior pursuing cases in the UK.

The ECC would also take up Law and Justice Division’s proposal for provision of additional funds through a supplementary grant to the Islamabad High Court on account of creation of three new courts, and the Planning Division’s proposal for TSG amounting to Rs16,628,933,000.

The meeting would also take up the Ministry of Industries’ proposal for transfer of allocation of funds to the PSDP Project titled "1000 Industrial Stitching Units" through TSG and transfer of allocation of funds to the PSDP project for "establishment of 132KV Grid Station at Bin Qasim Industrial Park (BQIP) Modified PC-I" through TSG and report to the ECC of the Cabinet in compliance with the ECC's decision dated 21-10-2020.

Economic Coordination Committee PSDP NHA NFLP TSG BQIP

