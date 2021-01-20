ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
Pakistan

JI chief seeks decisive policy for freedom of IIOJK

Recorder Report 20 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Reminding the rulers that nation would not tolerate any surrender before New Delhi on Kashmir, Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has urged the government to devise a decisive policy for the freedom of the occupied area from India.

"Surrender on Kashmir will be tantamount to sell the country's sovereignty and stability to New Delhi. Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan," he said while chairing a meeting of JI AJK Majlis-e-Shoora here on Tuesday. JI leaders Ameerul Azim, Liaqat Baloch, Dr Khalid Mahmood, Abdur Rasheed Turabi were among the participants.

Senator Siraj regretted the PTI failed to develop a decisive foreign policy for the Kashmir's independence and the people of AJK were worried about the fact that the rulers abandoned them. The decision to give a status of province to Gilgit-Biltistan was made without consent of the Kashmiri leadership which could create a potential damage to Kashmir cause in future, he said, adding PTI also used the same old tactics to win the polls in GB thus putting a big question mark on the prime minister claim about calling himself the ambassador of Kashmir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

