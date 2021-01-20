PSP demands withdrawal of 'controversial' census approval

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said despite all the incompetence of the federal government, PSP has maintained a positive politics.

Kamal expressed these views while addressing a meeting of central executive committee and national council members, departments and district incharges at Pakistan Houses. "We did not become part of the PDM movement because we believe we should pin hope for a while In the wider interest of the country's economic lifeline," Kamal said.

PSP chief urged the prime minister Imran Khan to withdraw the approval of controversial census and let this census remain controversial as it was for the past three years, otherwise if the people of Karachi took matters into their own hands, provincial government and federation will not be able to blame anyone.

The tragedy of Prime Minister Imran Khan is that he has joined hands with the MQM's turncoat terrorists who have already sold the country to India, and today if Asif Zardari offers two ministries, they will obviously sell Imran Khan to the PPP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021