Pakistan

Wasa Faisalabad: Danish envoy for expediting work on wastewater treatment plant

20 Jan 2021

FAISALABAD: Ambassador of Denmark Lis Rosenholm and Bente Schiller, Deputy Head of Mission visited WASA Faisalabad Head Office where they were welcomed by Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan, Vice Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed and Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry.

During a meeting with a high-level delegation, Ambassador of Denmark Lis Rosenholm said that work on the wastewater treatment plant should be expedited so that timely completion of the plant was possible. She appreciated the service of WASA Faisalabad as an institution and hoped that WASA Faisalabad would play its full role in terms of wastewater treatment plant.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan said that waste water treatment plant was a mega project of about Rs 19 billion which would solve the problem of environmental protection as well as water supply for crops.

Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry said that despite the disruption in routine around the world, Danish Ambassador Lis Rosenholm and Deputy Head of Mission Medium Bente Schiller's visit to Faisalabad and the WASA Department were grateful for the full support.

He hoped that their visit would further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries, adding the visit had given new impetus to WASA and WASA team to understand the importance of wastewater treatment plant.

Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry further said that wastewater treatment plant was a very important mega project to improve environmental protection and would be made usable for WASA, clarifying that WASA Faisalabad was a large power consuming company so their support was very much needed to transfer the machinery and installations of WASA Faisalabad to solar energy and that sector was also of interest to them. That is why Wasa Faisalabad is the real rightful and favourite candidate for your assistance in this field. Expressed and clarified that his services for WASA Faisalabad will always be remembered.

On this occasion, WASA Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed also presented special souvenirs and gifts to the high level delegation.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sheikh Shahid Javed Bente Schiller Lis Rosenholm Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry Wasa Faisalabad

