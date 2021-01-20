ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
Tetra Pak partners up with Islamabad United

Recorder Report 20 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Tetra Pak Pakistanis partnering with Islamabad United Team as its Official Nutrition Partner in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to take place in 2021.

The signing ceremony for the partnership took place at the Tetra Pak Head Office here on Tuesday while keeping strict COVID-19 SOPs in place. This is the third time Tetra Pak will be partnering with Islamabad United having been their nutritional partners in the 2019 and 2020 series as well.

The aim of this partnership is to create awareness about the nutritional value of UHT milk and that it is safe, natural and free from chemicals or preservatives making it essential for a healthy and active lifestyle. Players can drink nutrition-filled milk during the matches or in practice sessions through convenient packaged milk options.

Reiterating the significance of the partnership, Awais Bin Nasim, Managing Director Tetra Pak Pakistan, stated, "Partnering with PSL and with Islamabad United in particular for the third year in a row is indeed an honour.

Through this partnership, Tetra Pak will be reaffirming its corporate slogan of Protecting What's Good by creating awareness about the nutritional value of packaged milk and its importance in maintaining a healthy lifestyle as endorsed by some of the best athletes in the country".

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

