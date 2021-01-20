ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

52 fire engines to improve Karachi’s fire fighting apparatus: Alvi

APP 20 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said the gift of 52 modern fire-engines from federal government to Karachi would effectively improve the efficiency of the city’s firefighting apparatus.

The President expressed these views in a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Saifullah Khan Niazi, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting discussed development of Sindh and overall political situation in the country.

President Alvi emphasizing the importance of on free and fair general election said it promoted continuity of a successful democratic system in the country.

He stressed the need for steps for the development of Jamshed and Pakistan Quarters in Karachi.

The Governor briefed the President on the ongoing development projects in Karachi.

Arif Alvi Federal Government PTI political situation Aiwan e Sadr Saifullah Khan Niazi general election

52 fire engines to improve Karachi’s fire fighting apparatus: Alvi

ECC meets today

Ex-superior court judge-led body to probe Broadsheet case

Ministerial body asked to present findings in 45 days

Cabinet briefed about Covid-19 impacts

Covid-19, economic impact are top global threats: WEF

Covid-19 vaccines roll-out: PM for accelerating measures

PDM rally demands ECP conclude foreign funding case

‘Significant’ progress made, says ECP

SHC declares SRO 584(1)/2017 illegal

Cases against Altaf: Ministry seeks funds to make payment to law firm

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.