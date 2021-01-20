52 fire engines to improve Karachi’s fire fighting apparatus: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said the gift of 52 modern fire-engines from federal government to Karachi would effectively improve the efficiency of the city’s firefighting apparatus.

The President expressed these views in a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Saifullah Khan Niazi, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting discussed development of Sindh and overall political situation in the country.

President Alvi emphasizing the importance of on free and fair general election said it promoted continuity of a successful democratic system in the country.

He stressed the need for steps for the development of Jamshed and Pakistan Quarters in Karachi.

The Governor briefed the President on the ongoing development projects in Karachi.