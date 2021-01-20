BBIT audit committee holds meeting

GWADAR: A meeting of the audit committee of the Board of Directors of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBIT) was held in Gwadar under the chair of former caretaker provincial minister and president of Gwadar Economic Forum Mir Naveed Kalmati.

The BBIT CEO Farman zarkoon and board director Syed Raza Hassan also attended the meeting.

The meeting approved the last year’s audited accounts approved by the SECP auditors and called for formulating a policy in the context of a new border crossing point (Gupat) between Pakistan and Iran to promote investment in the border area.

In view of the importance of Gwadar Free Zone and Gwadar Port including the border, it was emphasized to set up an office of the BBIT in Gwadar soon to facilitate the investors willing to invest in Gwadar and Free Zone.

It may be recalled that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Balochistan chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had approved the setting up an office in the Gwadar but due to Covid-19 the project was delayed.

Appreciating the functioning of the institution and the steps taken by the management to make it fruitful, the meeting said the BBIT has now become a fully functioning institution and has the capability to promote investment in the province and to facilitate the investors.—PR

