Bullion Rates

KARACHI: Gold and silver rates in rupees per 10 grams prevailing in major cities on Tuesday (January 19, 2021).

================================== In rupees per 10 gram In Rupees ================================== KARACHI ---------------------------------- Gold Tezabi 24 CT 96750.00 Silver Tezabi 1114.54 ---------------------------------- HYDERABAD ---------------------------------- Gold 24 CT 96600.00 Gold 22 CT 88550.00 Silver 1114.00 ==================================