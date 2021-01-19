ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
16 new dams will be built in Balochistan, says CM Khan

PPI 19 Jan 2021

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, has said that investment in Balochistan would result in socio-economic growth.

It was for the first time that mega projects were being introduced in different areas of the province, he said while presiding over the first meeting of the Apex Committee held in Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Tuesday to review progress of the development programme being executed in southern Balochistan.

Threadbare briefing with regard to development projects and financing plan under Southern Balochistan Development Package announced for southern Balochistan was given to the apex committee.

It was informed that nine districts of the province would be provided with facilities of communication, public health infrastructure, electricity, pure drinking water, education and health facilities besides constructing sixteen new dams in different areas of southern Balochistan.

It was informed that projects for linking up livestock markets of the province through E-Market with other big markets of the country and projects for promotion of Agro markets were included in the developmental project.

Khan said that vocational training would be imparted to the youth of the province to enhance their capacity building and development skills in the wake of development under CPEC, adding that development of backward areas of the province had been prioritized.

Meeting of apex committee was attended, inter alia, by Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri, Chief Secretary, Balochistan, Captain (Retd) Fazeel Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary (Dev:), Planning and Development Department, Abdul Saboor Kakar, Secretary, Planning Commission, Mither Niaz Rana and representative of Southern Command.

