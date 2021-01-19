Markets
South Africa's Treasury considers 7bn rand equity injection for Land Bank
19 Jan 2021
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's National Treasury is considering an additional 7 billion rand ($463 million) equity injection for state-owned Land Bank as part of the national budgeting process, the Treasury told Reuters.
The Treasury said that an assessment had showed that further guarantees were an inappropriate instrument to use to support the agriculture-focused lender and that equity was required.
It added that more information on the 7 billion rand required by the Land Bank would be made available during the 2021 Budget, which is due in February.
