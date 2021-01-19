World
Germany's Merkel wants to extend coronavirus lockdown until mid-Feb
- Merkel is due to meet the premiers of the federal states on Tuesday to decide on extending a current lockdown.
19 Jan 2021
BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to extend a lockdown to restrict coronavirus infections until Feb. 15, mass-selling Bild newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a draft resolution of the federal government.
Merkel is due to meet the premiers of the federal states on Tuesday to decide on extending a current lockdown which has closed most shops and schools and introducing new restrictions.
