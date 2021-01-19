Business & Finance
Egypt's trade balance deficit down 17% in 2020
19 Jan 2021
CAIRO: Egypt's trade balance deficit dropped 17% in 2020 to $38.3 billion, the trade ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Egyptian non-oil exports decreased 1% to $25.3 billion, while imports dropped 12% to $63.6 billion in the same period.
