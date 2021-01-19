World
White House confirms Trump lifting EU, Brazil travel restrictions Jan. 26
- Reuters first reported Trump's action earlier on Monday.
19 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday rescinded entry bans imposed because of the coronavirus on most non-US citizens arriving from Brazil and much of Europe effective Jan. 26, the White House said.
The restrictions end the same day that new COVID-19 test requirements take effect for nearly all international air passengers arriving in the United States.
Reuters first reported Trump's action earlier on Monday. Trump did not lift restrictions he imposed last year on people who have recently been in China and Iran.
