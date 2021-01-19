ANL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
ASC 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.35%)
ASL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.21%)
AVN 91.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.24%)
DGKC 111.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.6%)
FFBL 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
FFL 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.54%)
HASCOL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
JSCL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.87%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
MLCF 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
PAEL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
POWER 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
PPL 96.79 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.83%)
PRL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.48%)
PTC 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.76%)
TRG 106.07 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (3.1%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.66%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,860 Increased By ▲ 23.55 (0.49%)
BR30 24,643 Increased By ▲ 197.63 (0.81%)
KSE100 45,943 Increased By ▲ 216.12 (0.47%)
KSE30 19,149 Increased By ▲ 128.97 (0.68%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian spot LNG falls from record highs on warmer outlook

  • Exceptionally low temperatures had caused power prices to surge in Japan where LNG inventories fell to critical levels in some areas.
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices fell from record highs as traders anticipated warming temperatures in the region and as supply was expected to return from some areas.

The Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM), which is assessed by pricing agency S&P Global Platts and used as a reference for spot markets in Asia, on Friday fell to $26.99 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for a cargo for February delivery, Platts data showed.

That was down nearly 17% from a record high of $32.50 per mmBtu touched last Wednesday.

The average price for the whole month of February was $18.309 per mmBtu, Platts data showed.

On Monday, prices for cargoes to be delivered in March fell to $9.626 per mmBtu, down 20 cents from Friday, the data showed. The front-month contract rolled over on Monday.

"Prices are starting to calm down now as it's expected to get warmer over the next few weeks," a Singapore-based LNG trader said.

Temperatures in Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing and Shanghai are expected to rise above average over the next two weeks, weather data from Refinitiv Eikon showed.

Exceptionally low temperatures had caused power prices to surge in Japan where LNG inventories fell to critical levels in some areas.

While industrial activity in China, the world's second largest LNG importer, had bounced back faster than others, it has reported a rise in coronavirus outbreaks in recent weeks, prompting lockdowns, which in turn have disrupted logistics and industrial activity, prompting concern among traders.

Platts is forecasting that spot prices will fall to $6.10 per mmBtu, which is about 35 cents below the current forward curve, a spokeswoman told Reuters.

LNG coronavirus outbreaks mmBtu Japan Korea Marker Asian spot liquefied natural gas Platts data

Asian spot LNG falls from record highs on warmer outlook

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia

UN notes "tangible progress" on Libya

Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement

Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan

Chairman-MD USC ‘infighting’ led to BoD dissolution

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters