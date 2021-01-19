ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.06%)
ASC 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.35%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 91.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.24%)
DGKC 111.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.6%)
FFBL 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.32%)
HASCOL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
JSCL 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.87%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
MLCF 43.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
POWER 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
PPL 96.79 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.83%)
PRL 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.52%)
PTC 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.98%)
TRG 106.07 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (3.1%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.75%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,859 Increased By ▲ 23.07 (0.48%)
BR30 24,635 Increased By ▲ 189.54 (0.78%)
KSE100 45,950 Increased By ▲ 223.24 (0.49%)
KSE30 19,152 Increased By ▲ 132.7 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump orders assessment of security risks of Chinese drones

  • In May 2019, the US Department of Homeland Security warned US firms of the risks to company data from Chinese-made drones.
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order directing U.S agencies to assess any security risks from Chinese-made drones in American government fleets and to prioritize removing them.

Trump directed all US agencies to outline the security risks posed to the existing government drone fleet from drones built by Chinese companies or by other countries deemed foreign adversaries, including Russia, Iran and North Korea.

Trump's order also directs agencies to outline "potential steps that could be taken to mitigate these risks, including, if warranted, discontinuing all federal use of covered (drones) and the expeditious removal of (drones) from federal service."

Last month, the US Commerce Department added China's SZ DJI Technology Co, the world's largest drone maker, to the US government's economic blacklist, along with dozens of other Chinese companies.

A DJI spokesman declined immediate comment on Monday.

In January 2020, the US Interior Department grounded its fleet of about 800 Chinese-made drones but said it would allow their use for emergency situations.

US Interior Secretary David Bernhardt in October ordered a halt to additional purchases of Chinese-made drones by the department.

In May 2019, the US Department of Homeland Security warned US firms of the risks to company data from Chinese-made drones.

In a notice, DHS said US officials have "strong concerns about any technology product that takes American data into the territory of an authoritarian state that permits its intelligence services to have unfettered access to that data or otherwise abuses that access."

DJI said last month it was disappointed by the Commerce Department decision but noted that "customers in America can continue to buy and use DJI products normally."

Donald Trump North Korea US Treasury and Department of Commerce Chinese companies prioritize removing China's SZ DJI Technology Co US Commerce Department

Trump orders assessment of security risks of Chinese drones

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia

UN notes "tangible progress" on Libya

Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement

Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan

Chairman-MD USC ‘infighting’ led to BoD dissolution

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters