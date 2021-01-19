US oil may retest resistance at $52.54

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $52.54 per barrel, a break above could lead to a gain into $52.79-$52.99 range.

Oil stopped its fall around a support at $51.74, the 123.6% projection level of a downward wave c from $53.83. The stabilization around this level signals a completion of the drop from the Jan. 13 high of $53.93.

As long as oil stays above $52.14, it may extend its bounce into the range of $52.79-$52.99 range. A break below $52.14 could be followed by a drop towards $51.49-$51.74 range.

On the daily chart, oil is trying to hover around $52.01, the 261.8% projection level of the uptrend from $37.06. It may bounce towards $52.84.

The bounce will be under the big shadow of a bearish engulfing pattern. As a result, the fall from the Jan. 13 high of $53.93 may resume upon the completion of the bounce.

