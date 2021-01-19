ANL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
ASC 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.53%)
ASL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.21%)
AVN 91.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
BOP 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
BYCO 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.24%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.6%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.95%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.24%)
HASCOL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HUBC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.06%)
JSCL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.8%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
MLCF 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
PAEL 39.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
PIBTL 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
PPL 96.56 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.59%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.64%)
PTC 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.81%)
TRG 106.06 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.09%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.75%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,859 Increased By ▲ 23.07 (0.48%)
BR30 24,642 Increased By ▲ 196.93 (0.81%)
KSE100 45,943 Increased By ▲ 216.27 (0.47%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 133.38 (0.7%)
Jan 19, 2021
Japan shares advance as investors look for bargains after retreat

  • TDK rose 1.88%, Tokyo Electron gained 1.87% and Nidec edged up 0.28%.
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Tuesday after two consecutive sessions of falls as investors scooped up beaten down stocks, with automakers and semiconductor-related plays leading the rebound.

The Nikkei 225 Index climbed 1.23% to 28,590.98 by 0150 GMT, while the broader Topix edged up 0.48% to 1,854.36.

"Investors are buying back shares which were sold out of concerns for overheat yesterday," said Hideyuki Suzuki, general manager at investment research for SBI Securities Suzuki.

"Today's rise represents the fundamental strength of the Japanese market. It is moving on its own without being influenced by the US market, which was closed yesterday."

Sentiment was also buoyed as China data released on Monday led investors wager that strength in the world's second-largest economy would help underpin growth in the region.

China's economic recovery beat analyst expectations in the fourth quarter, expanding 6.5% from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Chip-related shares gained, with Rohm Co jumping 4.16% after Nomura Securities raised its target price.

TDK rose 1.88%, Tokyo Electron gained 1.87% and Nidec edged up 0.28%.

Automakers also advanced, with Nissan Motor rising 4.07% and Mazda Motor climbing 5.09%. Toyota edged up 0.89% and Honda Motor added 1.47%.

Fast Retailing rose 3.15% after a report that the operator of Uniqlo clothing chain would add a payment function to its smartphone app.

The under performers among the Topix 30 were Hoya Corp , which fell 1.97%, and Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd , losing 0.61%.

