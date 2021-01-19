World
Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes San Juan Province, Argentina
- The shallow quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
19 Jan 2021
An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck San Juan Province, Argentina, late on Monday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The shallow quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
The US Tsunami Warning System said no tsunami warning has been issued for the earthquake.
