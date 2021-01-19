ANL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
Philippines says country free of H5N6 bird flu

  • As of Jan. 8, the country is now free of the last remaining A(H5N6) strain of the avian Influenza.
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

MANILA: The Philippines is now free of the highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu virus, the Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday, citing a declaration by the World Organization for Animal Health.

"As of Jan. 8, the country is now free of the last remaining A(H5N6) strain of the avian Influenza," having resolved the outbreaks in Pampanga province and a village in Rizal, near the capital region, it said in a statement.

Philippines says country free of H5N6 bird flu

