ANL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.59%)
ASC 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.59%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.25%)
BOP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
BYCO 9.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.64%)
EPCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.48%)
FCCL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
FFBL 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
FFL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.73%)
HASCOL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.7%)
HUBC 83.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.34%)
JSCL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 39.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.71%)
KEL 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.47%)
MLCF 42.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.53%)
PAEL 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
POWER 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
PPL 94.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.92%)
PRL 24.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.2%)
TRG 105.88 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.85%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,831 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.12%)
BR30 24,463 Increased By ▲ 17.35 (0.07%)
KSE100 45,926 Increased By ▲ 199.09 (0.44%)
KSE30 19,134 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.6%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

HK govt extends work from home for civil servants until Jan 27

  • Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said at a press briefing on Tuesday that social distancing measures due to expire this week will be extended in a bid to contain the outbreak.
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong government said on Tuesday it will extend work from home arrangements for civil servants by a week until Jan. 27 as the global financial hub seeks to contain a rise in coronavirus infections into triple digits.

On Monday, Hong Kong reported 107 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number in nearly a month, fuelling concern over a new wave of infections in the densely populated city where businesses are already reeling from restrictions.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said at a press briefing on Tuesday that social distancing measures due to expire this week will be extended in a bid to contain the outbreak.

COVID-19 restrictions in the densely populated city include a ban on in-house dining after 6pm local time (1000 GMT) and the closure of facilities such as gyms, sports venues, beauty salons and cinemas.

Hong Kong, with around 7.5 million people, has one of the highest population densities in the world.

Coronavirus hong kong Hong Kong stock Infections Hong Kong government Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam

HK govt extends work from home for civil servants until Jan 27

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia

UN notes "tangible progress" on Libya

Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement

Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan

Chairman-MD USC ‘infighting’ led to BoD dissolution

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters