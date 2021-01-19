ANL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
AVN 91.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 111.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HUBC 84.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
JSCL 30.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
KAPCO 40.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PAEL 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
POWER 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PRL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 45.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TRG 103.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 31.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -19.88 (-0.41%)
BR30 24,445 Decreased By ▼ -61.61 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,727 Decreased By ▼ -204.32 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -89.89 (-0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN calls on Israel to stop new settlement construction in West Bank

  • All Jewish settlements in the West Bank are regarded as illegal by much of the international community.
AFP 19 Jan 2021

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged Israel to "halt and reverse" its decision last week to build 800 new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

The decision is "a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution, and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace" in the Middle East, Guterres said in a statement.

"The establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law.

"Settlement expansion... further erodes the possibility of ending the occupation and establishing a contiguous and viable sovereign Palestinian State, based on the pre-1967 lines," Guterres said.

Israel on Sunday approved the construction of 780 homes in the occupied West Bank, ordered last Monday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

All Jewish settlements in the West Bank are regarded as illegal by much of the international community.

There are currently some 450,000 Jewish settlers in the West Bank, living amid an estimated 2.8 million Palestinians.

Middle East UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres West Bank Palestinians East Jerusalem Jewish settlements

UN calls on Israel to stop new settlement construction in West Bank

UN notes "tangible progress" on Libya

Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement

Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan

Chairman-MD USC ‘infighting’ led to BoD dissolution

Tax officers deputed at all sugar mills, FBR tells SAB

Domestic debt, liabilities reach Rs24.64trn

FDI declines 29pc in H1FY21

Rental power dispute settlement: Reward for those who helped country save $1.2bn

Congress, Shiv Sena seek inquiry into Goswami’s messages

All classes of employment under PPL: Govt decides to extend Act for six months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters