Pakistan

Rashid warns PDM against violating laws

Fazal Sher 19 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday warned the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that law will take its course, if anyone tried to take law into their hands and created unrest in the capital city during opposition’s protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday (today).

Rashid, while addressing a press conference after a meeting to review law and order situation in the wake of the PDM’s protest, said that for the first time the opposition had been allowed to stage a protest in the Red Zone but if they take law into their hands then action would be taken against them.

The meeting has decided that no hurdle will be created in the opposition’s protest and no container will be placed in the city, he said.

He asked the opposition to bring people from wherever they want to bring them but stage protest within the ambit of the law and Constitution.

“I also met with Prime Minister Imran Khan and he also permitted me to allow the opposition to hold protest in the Red Zone,” he said.

The minister said that we consider religious seminaries “forts of Islam”.

If the students of the seminaries were brought and used for politics then action will be taken, he said.

To a question with respect to ongoing foreign funding case, he claimed the ruling PTI had presented the signatures of 40,000 people as an endorsement of the party’s stance, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) or the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had not furnished a single cheque.

“Opposition cannot even present data of 4,000 people,” he said.

Rashid said that he does not want to create fear among people but there serious terror threats in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Since December 15, seven terror threats have been issued regarding threats in the twin cities, he said.

“I wish that everyone should stay safe,” he said.

He said that president PDM Maulana Fazl Rehman has fielded his party’s candidate for the forthcoming by-elections.

“The opposition parties have fielded their candidates for the by-elections and coming to those assemblies which they have declared fake and selected,” he said.

He said that he wanted to tell Maulana Fazlur Rehman that he would get stuck. “Other opposition parties will leave Rehman alone,” he said. He said that Broadsheet was the part-II to Panama papers and it would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the opposition.

