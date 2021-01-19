ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
SNGPL, SSGC consumers: Ogra determines weighted average RLNG price

Recorder Report 19 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) determined weighted average re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) price of $8.7316 per mmbtu for the Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGPL) consumers and $8.4687 per mmbtu for the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) consumers for January 2021.

The regulator computed the prices of January based at 11 cargoes of LNG.

The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) imported LNG through six cargoes, while the Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL) received five cargoes at spot purchase.

The PSO imported cargo calculated of LNG DES price at three-month average price of Brent, which was $45.25 and slope was 13.37 percent.

The DES price was $6.1691 per mmbtu.

While, PLL imported five cargoes at spot rate and the DES prices was calculated at $7.2368 per mmbtu.

As per the notification issued by the Ogra, the prices of RLNG have been increased by 3.6 percent for the SNGPL and 3.2 percent for the SSGC over the previous month (December 2020).

For the previous month, the RLNG price for the SNGPL had been determined at $8.4266/mmbtu and $8.1633/mmbtu for the SSGC.

