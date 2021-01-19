JI chief slams Imran’s health policy

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Chief Sirajul Haq Monday while criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s health policy has said that the ruling party is fully bent upon destroying the health sector.

Addressing the protest demonstration organized by the employees of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the JI chief said that after destroying the health sector in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government was leaving no stone unturned in ruining the health facilities in the rest of the country. He said that PM Imran Khan’s party had totally failed to bring any reforms in the KP’s hospitals during more than seven years of its government in the province.

He said that his party fully supports the demands of the PIMS’s employees, saying the JI would resist every step of the government to handover the hospitals to the private contractors.

“The PTI has badly exposed itself in every sector. People are no more ready to trust the claims of the prime minister.” He said the PM had claimed that it had 200 economy experts with him but the country’s economic sector was on the verge of collapse, and it seemed that Islamabad made a complete surrender before the IMF. He said the policy of importing advisors was continuing and the nation was paying the cost.

Senator Siraj said the country could not be put on track with a fragile democratic system, where decisions were being made behind closed doors. He said thousands had become jobless in the past two and half years and prices of basic commodities had reached record high due to the flop economic policies of the rulers.

JI Chief said there was a dire need to get rid of the ruling elite and introduce a system which was dreamt by the founding fathers of the country. The JI, he said, had already started a full-fledge campaign to transform the country into an Islamic welfare state.

