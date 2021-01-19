ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
Jan 19, 2021
Pakistan

PPP workers asked to participate in PDM protest today

Naveed Butt 19 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has asked party members to participate in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s demonstration outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office building on Tuesday (today).

“The PPP workers will arrive at the demonstration in rallies from all over Rawalpindi division. The PPP wants decision in the foreign funding case against the PTI according to the law. We will demand an early decision in this case tomorrow. If the PTI did not receive the illegal funding then why the ministers are making hue and cry,” he said, while talking to media on Monday.

Moreover, the PPP Information Secretary, Faisal Karim Kundi, also said that the PTI has admitted receiving foreign funding so why there is a delay in this decision now.

“This is a case of interest of the people of Pakistan and delay of over six years in this case is injustice.

The PTI will be proved the most corrupt by the decision in this case,” Kundi said in a statement.

Both the leaders asked the PPP workers to follow Covid-19 SoPs, while participating in the demonstration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP PDM COVID19 PTI ECP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Faisal Karim Kundi

