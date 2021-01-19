Covid-19 claims 20 more lives, infects 954 others in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 20 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,813 and 954 new cases emerged when 10,600 samples were tested.

A statement issued here from CM house on Monday, he said that eighteen more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,813 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 10,600 samples were tested which diagnosed 954 cases that constituted 7.8 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,587,663 tests have been conducted against which 236,530 cases were detected, of them 91 percent or 214,231 patients have recovered, including 607 overnight.

The CM said that currently 18,486 patients were under treatment; of them 17,518 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 955 in different hospital. He added that the condition of 870 patients was stated to be critical, including 92 shifted to ventilators.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021