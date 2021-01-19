ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
Agha Dialysis Centre: Over 50,000 patients treated since 2015

Recorder Report 19 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Agha Dialysis Centre (ADC) has provided free dialysis treatment to more than 50,000 patients suffering from renal disease at its facilities in Karachi since its establishment in July 2015.

The ADC is run by Agha Welfare Trust (AWT) and provides safest, most effective specialized treatment to people suffering from end-stage renal disease free of cost. Agha Dialysis Centre has 11 dedicated beds at Imam Clinic where 66 patients are daily given the required treatment in three shifts. At its six-bed facility at Fatimia Hospital, 36 patients are treated every day in three shifts.

Agha Dialysis Centre renal disease Agha Welfare Trust Fatimia Hospita

