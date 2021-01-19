No compromise to be made on city’s water needs: LG secy

KARACHI: Secretary Local Government (LG), Housing and Town Planning Sindh, Najam Ahmad Shah has said that no compromise will be made on the water needs of Karachi and directed the concerned authorities to ensure the water supply in all residential and industrial areas.

He was presiding a meeting on water issue at his office. The meeting was attended by officials from Special Secretaries of Sindh Local Government Department, MD Water Board, Project Director K-IV, Project Director KWSSIP and other officers.

Addressing the meeting, he said that the water needs of Karachi are increasing day by day with each passing day. Under the philosophy of planning and comprehensive strategy, it is imperative to start working on the future of Karachi and the water needs of its people from now on, he added.

Najam instructed all the departments including Water Board regarding prevention of water theft and said that the residents of the city have a right to get allocated water; therefore, action should be taken against the water thieves.

Sindh Local Government Secretary stressed on speeding up the ongoing projects with international funding agencies’ support and said that all the ongoing projects have been launched to improve the existing infrastructure of the city and to provide relief to the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021