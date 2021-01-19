ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
Sindh govt helped finance secretary escape justice: PTI

Recorder Report Updated 19 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The PTI on Monday slammed the ruling PPP for reappointment of “corrupt officials” in its government after a plea bargain as the treasury and the opposition exchanged allegations during the Sindh Assembly session.

On a call attention notice about the government’s position on those officials who had either retired voluntarily or quit office because of plea bargain, Arsalan Taj of the PTI sought the minister’s statement on reappointment of those officials “who have cleared themselves of corruption through a deal”.

The PTI legislator asked: “Isn’t it a concession to reappoint those who returned money? Finance Secretary Hasan Naqvi has done a Rs11 million plea bargain,” adding that he handled 80 percent of Sindh’s finances.

He accused the Sindh government of helping Naqvi “escape” justice.

Some of the remarks by the PTI legislator were ordered by the chair to be expunged.

In reply, Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that “thieves of sugar want us to answer”.

Instead of responding to the notice, he made a verbal attack on Arsalan Taj, saying that “sugar thieves, flour thieves, you have all thieves”.

Pointing towards the PTI legislators, Mukesh asked what held the federal government back from putting the sugar and flour “thieves” behind bars?

As Mukesh’s verbal attack continued against the opposition to defend his government’s position, the House heard some chants by PPP’s Imdad Pitafi.

The treasury’s chants plunged the House into a pandemonium as the PPP lawmakers went on a rampage. Later, the chair adjourned the session until January 25.

