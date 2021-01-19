Customs destroy confiscated goods worth Rs300m

KARACHI: Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation, Customs, Hyderabad on Monday destroyed confiscated goods worth Rs300 million.

The destruction ceremony was held at the advent of International Customs Day to be observed on January 26.

The confiscated goods destroyed during the ceremony were betel nuts (172,980 kg), Indian Gutkha (118,002 packets), smuggled cigarettes (37,165 sticks), Chinese Salt (24,259 kg) and Cutch block (2250 kg). The value of these contraband goods, which are banned and unfit for human consumption, is estimated to be Rs300 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021