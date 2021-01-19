ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
Health professional allowance for doctors to be enhanced

Recorder Report 19 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The cabinet committee on finance and development has decided to enhance the health professional allowance to doctors for their services to Emergency Service 1122 Punjab.

The approval was given during the cabinet committee’s meeting held here on Monday which was chaired Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht. It was attended by Punjab Industry and Commerce Minister Mian Alsam Iqbal, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique, Punjab Finance Secretary Abdullah Sumbakl and secretaries of various departments. Advisor to Chief Minister for Economic Affairs Dr Salman Shah was present in the meeting via video link.

The committee approved more than 16 recommendations from various departments which included funds for public sector development programme demanded by the Punjab Irrigation Department, establishment of Rescue Centres in Fazal Kachha, Tehsil Taunsa and Bharti, creation of 175 new posts in Punjab Forensic Science Agency and special grants for the employees of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

Moreover, it also approved Rehmat-ul-Ulameen scholarships for the college and universities students and funds for emergency operation theatres in Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

