Appointment of Lt-Gen Ali as POFB Chairman: Cabinet accords ex-post facto approval

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has accorded ex-post facto approval of appointment of Lieutenant General Ali Amir Awan as Chairman Pakistan Ordinance Factories Board (POFB).

Official sources told Business Recorder that Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar, Chairman POFB proceeded on retirement from December 18, 2020. In accordance with clause 3(2) of POFB Ordinance, 1961, the chairman is to be appointed by the federal government. The sources said, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Qamar Javed Bajwa has nominated Lieutenant General Ali Amir Awan as Chairman POFB. The General Officer has already assumed the new appointment from December 22, 2020. Ministry of Defence has sought federal Cabinet’s ex post facto approval of appointment of Lieutenant General Ali Amir Awan as Chairman POF Board, in terms of Section 3(2) of POFB Ordinance, 1961.

