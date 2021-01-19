ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
AVN 91.93 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.89%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
DGKC 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.98%)
EPCL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.11%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
FFL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.15%)
HASCOL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.9%)
KAPCO 40.56 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
MLCF 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.81%)
PPL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.03%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.9%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
TRG 102.88 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.81%)
UNITY 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -19.88 (-0.41%)
BR30 24,445 Decreased By ▼ -61.61 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,727 Decreased By ▼ -204.32 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -89.89 (-0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Economic recovery remains headstrong amidst pandemic, reveals PPI

Updated 19 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME) released its bi-monthly report on Pakistan Prosperity Index (PPI) that reviews Pakistan’s macro-economy based on the analysis of four periodic data sets - industrial production, trade volume, price levels, and private sector lending. On a 12-month rolling basis, this issue of the report covers the period December 2019 to November 2020, with June 2019 as the base period.

As per the report, Pakistan Prosperity Index continue to pose an upward trend reaching an all-time high of 116.3 in November 2020. The new figure of PPI signals not just economic recovery but also provides a reason for optimism. Despite inflationary pressure and second wave of COVID-19, over a 12-month period improvements in trade volume and output of large-scale manufacturing coupled with a modest increase in private sector lending has resulted in an uptick in economic prosperity.

The output of large-scale manufacturing (LSM) witnessed a surge by 1.35 percent in November 2020. Ease in lockdown, favourable interest and exchange rate policy coupled with cheap energy has contributed to this increase. To mitigate the effect of Covid-19, banks’ lending to private sector has also increased by 2 percent during November 2020. The long-term financing facility (LTFF) has provided some respite to the private sector for resuming their business activities.

On the contrary, second wave of Covid-19 took its toll on global demand, in turn affecting Pakistan’s trade volume which continues to dwindle in the face of muted global demand. Nonetheless, during November 2020 trade volume did see improvement as it increased by 5.8 percent.

Purchasing power has seen a continuous decline following the first peak of Covid-19. M-o-M inflation hovered at 0.8 percent while Y-o-Y inflation measured at 8.3% in November 2020. Food inflation is a major concern for all and in particular for the low income households and this is likely to surge again denying the distribution of gains made in industrial and trade sectors.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

lockdown Trade COVID19 private sector LSM PRIME PPI LTFF

Economic recovery remains headstrong amidst pandemic, reveals PPI

Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan

Chairman-MD USC ‘infighting’ led to BoD dissolution

Tax officers deputed at all sugar mills, FBR tells SAB

Domestic debt, liabilities reach Rs24.64trn

FDI declines 29pc in H1FY21

Rental power dispute settlement: Reward for those who helped country save $1.2bn

Congress, Shiv Sena seek inquiry into Goswami’s messages

All classes of employment under PPL: Govt decides to extend Act for six months

Eni, Vitol place lowest offers for March tender

Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.