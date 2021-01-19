ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
Promotion of cultural activities: Arts Council approves 17 different sub-committees

APP 19 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The governing body of the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has approved 17 sub-committees of the governing body for the promotion of cultural activities and to create a positive image of the Arts Council.

Each committee will be chaired by a member of the governing body, said a spokesperson of the ACP on Monday.

The meeting of the governing body chaired by Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah elected the heads of the approved committees.

The heads of committee included Talat Hussain of Drama Committee, Dr S.M Qaiser Sajjad of Medical & Social Welfare Committee, Kashif Grami of Special Events Committee, Qudsia Akbar of Fine Arts Committee, Munawar Saeed of Artist Liasion & production Committee, Muhammad Iqbal Lateef of Library Committee, Noor-ul-Huda Shah of performing Arts Committee, Ambreen Haseeb Amber of Poetry & Literary Committee, Syed Saadat Ali Jafri of Stage Shows Committee, Bashir Khan Saddozoi of Press & Publication Committee, Nusrat Haris of Electronic Media Committee, Dr Mohammad Ayub Shaikh of Folk & Heritage Committee whereas the co-opted member Shakeel Khan of Talk Shows Committee, Uzma Alkarim of Youth Committee, Chand Gul Shah of Women Empowerment Committee, Ikhlaq Ahmed of Fiction-Literary Committee and Irfan Ullah Khan of Administration Committee.

