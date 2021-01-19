Alkhidmat completes 89 potable water projects in 2020

KARACHI: Alkhidmat, under its clean water supply programme, has completed 89 water schemes during the last year (2020).

These schemes included installation of water treatment projects, hands and double barrel pumps, solar submersible water pumps, and filtration plants.

Chief Executive Alkhidmat, Naveed Ali Baig informed that around 43,000 people on daily basis are acquiring filtered water from 43 water filtration plants installed in different areas of the city. Currently, Alkhidmat filtration plants are working in Lyari, North Nazimabad, Korangi, North Karachi, Gulberg, Liaquatabad and Golimar, he mentioned.

He said that filtered water facilities are duly approved by Sindh Food Authority and other food regularity departments as Alkhidmat prefers health and hygiene first.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021