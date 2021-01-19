ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
Export potential of Pakistani dates to UK explored

Updated 19 Jan 2021

KARACHI/MANCHESTER: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan in coordination with Consulate General of Pakistan, Manchester organized a webinar on export potential of Pakistani on 14th January, 2021. The objective of the webinar was to create awareness among Pakistani stakeholders about UK’s import market of dates and explore the marketing opportunities to European dates market.

About 70 plus exporters and growers of dates from overall Pakistan along with the representatives of Sindh Enterprise Development Fund, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, Sindh Chamber of Agriculture, Sindh Abadgar Foundation, Dhakki Dates Cooperative Society and Balochistan Dates Development Organization attended the webinar.

Muhammad Tariq Wazir, Consul General of Pakistan-Manchester stressed to strengthen the collaboration between both sides to explore marketing opportunities to UK, especially for Pakistani dates. Shafiq A Shahzad, Minister-Trade & Investment-London briefed the participants about the European dates market and shared the way forward of market access & opportunities for Pakistani dates in UK.

Abdul Karim Memon, DG TDAP apprised about TDAP initiatives for getting more market access for Pakistani dates. He informed that TDAP has started Dates Diplomacy & Promotional Campaign through various Pakistan’s diplomatic and commercial missions abroad by sending date samples and through the series of such webinars.

The interactive sessions with Pakistani origin UK businessmen Sardar Shafquat Khan SVP UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Pervaiz Alam CEO Worldwide Foods Ltd UK, Abid Hussain GM NQV Foods Pvt Ltd UK, Khalid Mahmood Chaudhry CEO AA Veg Pvt. Ltd-UK, Dr Amjad Parvez, a well-known businessman and Attaullah Qasmi, SG UK Pakistan Business Council were also held during the webinar.—PR

