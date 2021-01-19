Bullion Rates

KARACHI: Gold and silver rates in rupees per 10 grams prevailing in major cities on Monday (January 18, 2021).

================================== In rupees per 10 gram In Rupees ================================== KARACHI ---------------------------------- Gold Tezabi 24 CT 96493.00 Silver Tezabi 1114.54 ---------------------------------- HYDERABAD ---------------------------------- Gold 24 CT 96450.00 Gold 22 CT 88415.00 Silver 1119.00 ==================================