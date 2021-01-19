World
Spain's new coronavirus cases hit weekend record of 84,287
19 Jan 2021
MADRID: Spain reported a record rise in coronavirus infections over the weekend and the number of new cases measured over the past 14 days spiked to 689 per 100,000 people on Monday from 575 on Friday, health ministry data showed.
Nearly 84,300 new cases were reported since Friday, bringing the cumulative total to 2,336,451, the data showed.
Deaths rose by 455 over the same period to 53,769.
