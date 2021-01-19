World
WHO pandemic review panel critical of China, WHO delays
- It called for a "global reset" and said it would provide recommendations in a final report to health ministers in May.
19 Jan 2021
GENEVA: An independent panel reviewing the global handling of the COVID-19 pandemic said on Monday that Chinese officials could have applied public health measures more forcefully in January and criticised the World Health Organization (WHO) for not declaring an international emergency until Jan. 30.
In an interim report the panel of experts, led by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, said: "The global pandemic alert system is not fit for purpose", adding: "The World Health Organization has been underpowered to do the job".
It called for a "global reset" and said it would provide recommendations in a final report to health ministers in May.
Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan
WHO pandemic review panel critical of China, WHO delays
Pakistan approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Security forces kill two TTP linked terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR
Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp messages show Modi Govt used Balakot attack to win election: PM
Govt has decided to make Broadsheet documents public on PM's orders, says Akbar
At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics
Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi
Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator
'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul
Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Read more stories
Comments