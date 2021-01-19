World
Hauliers will need negative COVID test before travel from UK to Denmark, Netherlands
19 Jan 2021
LONDON: Hauliers require a negative COVID-19 test before travelling from Britain to Denmark and the Netherlands, the British government said on Monday.
Last week the French government said people travelling from non-EU countries to France will no longer be allowed enter by presenting a negative result from a quick COVID-19 test, but cross-Channel truck drivers would be exempt.
