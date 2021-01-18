Italy's ENI, trader Vitol place lowest offers for Pakistan LNG March tender

SINGAPORE: Italy's ENI and commodity trader Vitol Bahrain have offered the lowest prices to supply three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) for delivery in March, according to a document posted on the company website.

ENI offered a cargo for delivery over March 9 to 10 at a percentage of the Brent crude oil futures price, known as a slope rate, of 22.2421%, according to the document.

Vitol offered a slope rate of 17.8131% for a cargo for March 16 to 17 delivery and a slope rate of 17.1917% for a cargo for March 22 to 23 delivery.

PLL is a government subsidiary that procures LNG from the international market.

Other companies which had placed offers into the tender include PetroChina International, Qatar Petroleum Trading, POSCO International and BB Energy, the document stated.